Ryu Jun Yeol and Jeon Yeo Been confirmed to host the opening ceremony of Busan International Film Festival

Jeon Yeo Been won the Actor of the Year award at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival for her role in 'Sinful Girl' (2017).

Ryu Jun Yeol was invited to the Korean Film Today-Panorama section of the 20th Busan International Film Festival with 'Glory Day' (2015) and had a meeting with the audience.

Ryu Jun Yeol made his debut in 'Socialphobia' (2014), and after taking a public eye for his solid acting skills, he made a mark in the drama 'Reply 1988' (2015-2016), 'Lucky Romance' (2016), and the movie 'Solo' (2017), 'Taxi Driver' (2017), etc., showing unique characters, and is active. In 'Alienoid' (2022), which was released in July, he took on the role of Muruk, a swordsman who wants to acquire a new sword, and showed a new acting transformation.

Jeon Yeo Been, who drew rave reviews from the press and critics with her amazing acting skills in the movie 'Sinful Girl' (2017), swept awards at leading film festivals, as well as 'Night in Paradise' (2019) and the drama 'Be Melodramatic' (2019) and 'Vincenzo' (2021), showing various aspects in various works, and gradually built up filmography. Ahead of the release of her drama 'Into Your Time', she heralded a meeting with her audience with 'Glitch' (2022), which was invited to the on-screen section of this year's Busan International Film Festival.

Actors Ryu Jun Yeol and Jeon Yeo Been were selected as hosts for the opening ceremony to open the doors of the 27th Busan International Film Festival, which is about to be held for the first time in three years.

