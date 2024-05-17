The 8 Show is an upcoming South Korean web series starring Ryu Jun Yeol and Chun Woo Hee in the lead roles. However, a preview trailer for the show has been released showcasing Ryu Jun Yeol where he tries hard to figure out the nature of the game he is participating in. However, he manages to find an alternative to solve a major problem that can help him survive the longest.

Ryu Jun Yeol as Jin Soo finds a savvy solution for his problem in The 8 Show preview

On May 15, 2024, the production team of The 8 Show released a preview clip of the show which provides insight on how the story of the show will develop. The clip starts with Ryu Jun Yeol as Jin Soo, inside a small space with minimal light with only a uniform and a rule book for the game.

The rules of the game state that the contestants have to declare all their belongings before starting the game. It is also stated that money will be deducted from the total prize pool whenever they make a purchase.

Jin Soo is surprised after finding out that the money goes up by 30,000 won every minute, making it a total of 43 million won he could earn every day. However, his excitement drops when he sees the price of a single blanket and a hand warmer which is worth 1.1 million won. The prices of items inside the game are 100 times higher than the normal prices. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Jin Soo can see through the game’s tricks and quickly finds an alternative to his problems. Instead of a blanket, he buys cardboard boxes and newspapers instead which reduces the cost extensively.

Although he is able to dodge paying a huge amount this time, will be able to face every problem so easily as the story progresses? It will be interesting to witness how the plot pans out.

The 8 Show's plot, cast, and release date

The show is directed by Han Jae Rim who previously penned shows like The King, Emergency Declaration, and more. Moreover, the show consists of a star-studded cast ensemble where Ryu Jun Yeol and Chun Woo Hee have taken up the lead roles.

The plot of the K-drama follows eight contestants who are participating in a game show for a hefty cash prize. The show is set to release on May 17, 2024, on the streaming platform Netflix. It is scheduled for a total of 8 episodes.

ALSO READ: aespa embrace joy of small moments in Live My Life music video from upcoming album Armageddon; WATCH