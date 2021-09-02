Ryu Jun Yeol & Jeon Do Yeon, the ill fated strangers turn to each other while battling life in ‘Lost’ trailer

“Can someone like me also be friends with you?” Kang Jae (played by Ryu Jun Yeol) asks Boo Jung (played by Jeon Do Yeon) as their difficult lives find them crossing paths with each other on multiple occasions. The trailer opens with Boo Jung posting a letter to her father where she doles about her troubled life in Seoul.

A marriage that is not working out, a job as a ghostwriter that is seeing her go nowhere, the 40-year-old Boo Jung is ‘lost’ in the true sense. Meanwhile, Kang Jae is an odd-job, tackling the demands of haywire clients who ask him to take up bizarre roles. He admits to not having achieved anything in life and spots a bawling Boo Jung at a bus stop having the same thoughts as him. The two link their destinies when Kang Jae hands her his handkerchief and she stops him from leaving her alone.

They wonder where exactly did their lives start going wrong and what they could have changed while working so hard to succeed. They seem to have fated encounters in the most desperate situations as they keep thinking of each other. Boo Jung wages war against an actress who is her evil client as she finds herself at crossroads with her husband who has now met his first love. Kang Jae starts finding solace in Boo Jung’s presence and so does Boo Jung as they ask if a friendship between them could become reality.

‘Lost’ will air its first episode on September 4 at 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Ryu Jun Yeol and Jeon Do Yeon meet each other at their lowest in the new teaser for ‘Lost’

Will you watch ‘Lost’? Let us know below.