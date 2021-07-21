Ryu Jun Yeol, Jeon Do Yeon starrer ‘Lost’ releases character trailer and posters

JTBC’s upcoming drama ‘Lost’ is set to release sometime in September. ‘Lost’ is the story of people who find themselves unsure of their place in the world even after trying hard all their lives. Actors Ryu Jun Yeol and Jeon Do Yeon have taken up their roles with much sincerity and excitement. The character trailers and posters were released by JTBC on their social platforms making the fans excited for the upcoming release.

Earlier, actress Jeon Do Yeon’s poster was released and shows her looking sad. The words ‘Wife, daughter-in-law, ghostwriter. Inside these roles, there was no ‘me’ are sprawled across the poster. In the trailer, her character Boo Jung lies down in a dark room and gets up only when he can see a stream of sunlight through her window. She continues by saying “It is a story of ordinary people who have come to realize that they have become nothing in their life.” The character is in a slump in her life and cannot seem to get out of it.

Similarly, Ryu Jun Yeol's character, Kang Jae, is seen lying down on the floor. He can be heard saying, “Lover, friend, guest, mourner's agent. There was no ‘me’ in all these roles.” He repeats the word heard in Boo Jung’s trailer of the story being about ordinary people who have realized their sad fate. Similar words can be seen on the character poster that was shared on social media.

You can find the teasers and the character posters below.

Trailer:

This is a fresh pairing of Ryu Jun Yeol and Jeon Do Yeon. We wait to see what these characters will bring to our screens.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favorite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Are you excited for the premiere of the drama? Let us know below.