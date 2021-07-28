Ryu Jun Yeol & Jeon Do Yeon starrer upcoming drama 'Lost' unveiled melancholic first poster ahead of premiere

We have the first official poster for Ryu Jun Yeol and Jeon Do Yeon starrer 'Lost' right here! JTBC's 10th Anniversary Special Project, 'Lost' is a sentimental tale that tells the devastating story of two ordinary individuals who have worked hard all their lives to achieve success, but eventually realized that they haven't achieved anything particularly remarkable and are at a stage in life, where they are 'lost'!

Jeon Do Yeon stars as Boo Jung, a ghostwriter in her forties who feels lost and unworthy of her life so far. On the other hand, Ryu Jun Yeol stars as Kang Jae, a man who runs a service where employees act out whatever roles clients request. In the newly released, sepia-toned, melancholic main poster, we can almost feel the anxiety, pain and hurt these two individuals are going through as they beautifully preview feelings of being 'lost' to the audiences. They’re both reflected in the light and shadowed in darkness, which hints that the drama will portray their sorrowful stories and fill our hearts with emotions.

You can check out the poster below:

The production team of 'Lost' shared that the synergy between Ryu Jun Yeol and Jeon Do Yeon is terrific, given their deeply emotional and sentimental characters. The makers also hope that the story provides love, warmth and comfort to audiences who are watching and sympathising with the main protagonists. Kim Ji Hye of 'Introduction To Architecture' fame has penned the drama and PD Park Hong Soo and PD Heo Jin Hoo, who have helmed some of South Korea's top-rated K-dramas like 'Wish' and 'Christmas in August' have directed this anniversary special drama.

'Lost' is currently scheduled to premiere in September.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favorite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Ryu Jun Yeol, Jeon Do Yeon starrer ‘Lost’ releases character trailer and posters

Will you watch 'Lost'? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.