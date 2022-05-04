Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Woo Bin & Kim Tae Ri’s sci-fi film ‘Alien’ drops poster & engrossing trailer

Helmed by Director Choi Dong Hoon, the upcoming sci-fi film ‘Alien’ has dropped its poster and first trailer! Starring Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Tae Ri, So Ji Sub, Honey Lee, Yeom Jung Ah, Jo Woo Jin, Kim Eui Sung, Shin Jung Guen and Lee Si Hoo, ‘Alien’ is a two-part sci-film, scheduled to premiere Part 1 this summer.

Marking the return of Director Choi Dong Hoon with his first project in seven years, the star-studded cast will be seen in a two-part film revolving around the events that unfold when a time portal opens and ends up connecting Taoists from the Goryeo Dynasty who are looking for a legendary sword, with people in 2022 who are on the hunt for an alien prisoner imprisoned in the body of a human.

The theatrical poster shows the spaceship that allows travel between two time periods (2022 and the Goryeo Dynasty) in the background. The cast takes centre stage in the colourful poster, decked out in both modern and traditional clothing. Check out the poster for Part 1 of ‘Alien’, below:

The trailer, meanwhile, is full of drama and chaos right from the get-go. With shots switching between the Goryeo Dynasty and 2022, the text on the screen reads, “In 2022, the new world you’ve been curious about and looking forward to the most will arrive.” Chock full of supernatural powers, exciting action sequences and more, the trailer for Part 1 of ‘Alien’ will ramp up your anticipation to the utmost. Watch the trailer, below: