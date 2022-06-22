Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Woo Bin & Kim Tae Ri starrer Alien to release on THIS date; New poster, trailer & stills out

Boasting a star-studded cast of Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Tae Ri, So Ji Sub, Honey Lee, Yeom Jung Ah, Jo Woo Jin, Kim Eui Sung, Shin Jung Geun, and Lee Si Hoon, ‘Alien’ is an upcoming sci-fi film which will be releasing in two parts. On June 13, ‘Alien’ confirmed the release date of its first part by dropping a new poster and trailer.

The new poster shows the cast with a spaceship in the background, and Seoul beneath them. The actors’ varying garb perfectly portrays the unique storyline, which is set to cover two timelines, the Goryeo Dynasty and 2022. The poster also confirms the release date of Part 1 of ‘Alien’ to be July 20, 2022.

Check out the new poster, below:

Meanwhile, the trailer includes Kim Tae Ri’s narration, as she says, “For a long time, aliens have trapped their prisoners inside human bodies.” Much like the previous trailer released in May, this new teaser too, is chock-full of drama and action, with a slight touch of humour.

Watch the trailer, below:

Following this, ‘Alien’ released 12 new stills on June 22, increasing already high anticipation for the upcoming sci-fi movie. The stills perfectly display the jarring differences between modern-day life and the Goryeo Dynasty, and at the same time, bring forth the uniqueness in each character’s personality.

Check out the stills, below:

‘Alien’ marks the return of director Choi Dong Hoon with his first project in seven years. The two-part movie will showcase the events that unfold when a time portal opens and connects Taoists from the past, with detectives from the present.

Stay tuned for more updates about ‘Alien’, which releases its first part on July 20!

