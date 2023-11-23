Ryu Jun Yeol recalls when Kim Woo Bin was called ‘hyung’ among two of them at Alienoid Part 2 showcase

Alienoid is all set to return and on November 22, at CGV Yongsan in Seoul, a press conference unfolded for the forthcoming second installment. Present at the event were the lead actors, including Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Tae Ri, Yum Jung Ah, Jo Woo Jin, Kim Eui Seong, and Jin Seon Kyu, along with director Choi Dong Hoon. The occasion was presided over by entertainer Park Kyung Rim. This is where Ryu Jun Yeol discussed how working with actor Kim Woo Bin improved him.

What funny moment Ryu Jun Yeol encountered while working with Kim Won Bin?

Park Kyung Rim posed a question to Kim Woo Bin regarding his on-screen chemistry with Ryu Jun Yeol. Recalling their previous conversation about feeling lonely during solo scenes in the first part of Alienoid, she inquired about their collaboration this time. Kim Woo Bin expressed his enjoyment, praising Ryu Jun Yeol as an incredible actor with positive energy. The lighthearted compliment led to laughter, with Kim Woo Bin playfully asking Ryn Jun Yeol if he found it fun, receiving a nod and a smile in response.

During the press conference, Park Kyung Rim queried Ryu Jun Yeol about any amusing on-site stories with Kim Woo Bin. Ryu Jun Yeol shared that despite being three years older, the staff mistakenly considered Kim Woo Bin older due to his responsible and reliable demeanor. He felt at ease and appreciated the relaxed atmosphere, crediting Kim Woo Bin's experience for creating a comfortable environment.

About Ryu Jun Yeol and Kim Woo Bin’s friendship

Ryu Jun Yeol, a South Korean actor, model, activist, and photographer, signed with C-JeS Entertainment in July 2015. Notably, he secured his first significant role in 2015's Socialphobia and gained recognition for The Producers and Reply 1988. With a career boasting 18 awards, Ryu Jun Yeol has also been featured in over 15 advertisements, commercials, and pictorials.

While, Kim Woo Bin, a South Korean actor and model affiliated with AM Entertainment, studied at Jeonju University. Debuting as a runway model in 2009 under the name Kim Hyun Joong, he later changed it at the end of 2011. In 2017, his agency confirmed his diagnosis of nasopharyngeal cancer, leading to his temporary hiatus from radiation therapy. Despite the health challenge, Kim Woo Bin is set to return to the big screen after his battle with cancer.

Meanwhile, Alienoid Part 2 is all set up for January 2024 release.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Top 5 cutest moments of the Reply 1988 pairing Ryu Jun Yeol and Lee Hyeri