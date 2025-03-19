Ryu Jun Yeol-Shin Hyun Been’s Revelations on OTT: Release date, when and where to watch, what to expect from thriller

The highly anticipated film Revelations is set to premiere this Friday, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. This dark and gripping thriller is going to hook audiences with its unique blend of crime, supernatural elements, and deep emotional drama. The film dives into the intersection of belief, justice, and personal demons, creating an intense plot that explores the complexities of faith and the consequences of actions driven by conviction.

Revelations tell the story of Pastor Sung Min Chan, a man whose belief in divine intervention leads him to take matters into his own hands. Living in a small provincial town, Min Chan becomes fixated on the case of a missing person, believing that he has been chosen by God to punish the individual responsible for the crime. As he digs deeper into the case, Min Chan’s personal and moral boundaries are blurred, and he is forced to confront the dark side of his mission.

Meanwhile, Detective Lee Yeon Hui, is on the hunt for the same suspect, Kwon Yang Rae. Yeon Hui, however, carries the weight of her own tragic past; haunted by visions of her deceased sister, a victim of a previous crime. These recurring visions drive her relentless pursuit of the case, adding an emotional layer to the investigation. As Yeon Hui uncovers more about Yang Rae’s involvement in the missing persons case, she begins to cross paths with Pastor Min Chan, leading to tense confrontations and unexpected revelations.

The film is helmed by director Yeon Sang Ho, whose work on Hellbound has already established him as a master of combining supernatural themes with real-world struggles. In Revelations, Yeon teams up with writer Choi Gyu Seok, who adapted the story from his own webtoon. What makes Revelations even more intriguing is its executive producer, Alfonso Cuarón, the Oscar-winning director behind films such as Gravity and Roma. Known for his innovative storytelling and visual mastery, Cuarón’s involvement has raised expectations for the film.

Ryu Jun Yeol, known for his performance The 8 Show, plays the role of Pastor Min Chan. His portrayal of a man torn between divine duty and personal morality is set to be one of the film’s standout performances. Shin Hyun Been, whose credits include Hospital Playlist and Reborn Rich, brings depth to the character of Detective Yeon Hui. Shin Min Jae, recognized for his roles in JUNG_E and Parasyte: The Grey, rounds out the cast as the mysterious Yang Rae, whose actions set the story’s darker events into motion.

Set to stream on Netflix, Revelations will be available worldwide starting Friday, March 21, 2025. As Revelations heads toward its release, fans of supernatural thrillers and crime dramas alike are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to dive into this intense and thought-provoking story.