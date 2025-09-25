S.Coups and Ishaan Khatter crossover seen at Milan Fashion Week, SEVENTEEN member walks for Boss show

The front row of the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 on September 25, 2025, in Milan, Italy, was full of celebrities. Among them, Indian actor Ishaan Khatter caught the eyes of many sitting right beside HUGO BOSS CEO Daniel Grieder and David Beckham on one side, while Corey Mylchreest flanked him on the other. We’re sure the Homebound star would have made friends with them, but his most interesting meet-up seems to have happened with the leader of the K-pop group SEVENTEEN, singer and songwriter S.Coups. A photo of the two stars from the fashion show surfaced online, and fans couldn’t stay calm.

SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups and Ishaan Khatter, the two-shot we didn’t know we needed

In a true boss-like manner, the two stars stepped into the same frame, and we could almost hear the screams through the image. An Indian x K-pop crossover like this couldn’t have been imagined with S.Coups’ demanding presence and Ishaan Khatter’s charm; it made our imaginations come true. The two appeared suave and ready to take over the fashion week with their arrival. We hope this meeting turns into a new friendship soon! An S.Coups song playing in the background of a film starring Ishaan Khatter? Yes please.

That wasn’t all the surprise waiting for us, however, as soon after the SEVENTEEN member took to the ramp as his new buddy walked from the sidelines. S.Coups took to the HUGO BOSS fashion show with a commanding walk, dressed in a sleek black fit seen in the photo with the Dhadak actor. Only now, he had added a black leather overcoat to it, raising the temperature in the room thanks to his look.

We wonder what Ishaan Khatter thinks of his new bestie’s ramp walk. Maybe they can tell us with a collaboration? One can only dream.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan surprises with Hawaii yacht appearance with EXO’s Chanyeol, NCT’s Mark, Doyoung, more amid military