Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd trailer: Amruta Subhash takes us on an inspiring journey of winning her kids back
Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd trailer starring Anup Soni, Anjana Sukhani and Amruta Subhash is an inspiring journey and will get you excited to watch it.
After announcing its first original series together on Women’s Day, ZEE5 and TVF have now released the trailer of the much-awaited ‘Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd’. Created by Arunabh Kumar and Apoorv Singh Karki, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Abhishek Srivastava and Swarnadeep Biswas, the 6-episode web series will premiere on ZEE5 on 8th July. Starring National award-winning actor, Amruta Subhash along with Yamini Das, Anup Soni, Anjana Sukhani and Anandeshwar Dwivedi, the series will be available in Hindi.
Based in the historic lanes of Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi, ‘Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd’ revolves around Suman (played by Amruta Subhash), a housewife from a small town, who embarks on an ambitious journey to become an entrepreneur and gain financial independence only to win her kids back from her ex-husband, Dilip (played by Anup Soni). She tries to kickstart her entrepreneurial journey by selling aachar however faces many hardships and realizes early on that this is not going to be an easy journey.
Check out the trailer of Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd below:
As seen in the trailer, ‘Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd’ is Suman’s coming of age story where she finds her true calling in the world of business with the support of her loving mother-in-law (played by Yamini Das) and evolves into her own. However, does she manage to fulfil her dreams of becoming a successful entrepreneur, gaining financial independence, and winning her kids back?
Creators Arunabh Kumar and Apoorv Singh Karki said, “This show is a Tribute to all the women who found their professional calling despite all odds. A woman is a true warrior who battles all the hardships that reveal her highest potential giving her a new dimension”. Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. is set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on 8th July.
Credits: YouTube
