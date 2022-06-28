Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd trailer: Amruta Subhash takes us on an inspiring journey of winning her kids back

After announcing its first original series together on Women’s Day, ZEE5 and TVF have now released the trailer of the much-awaited ‘Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd’. Created by Arunabh Kumar and Apoorv Singh Karki, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Abhishek Srivastava and Swarnadeep Biswas, the 6-episode web series will premiere on ZEE5 on 8th July. Starring National award-winning actor, Amruta Subhash along with Yamini Das, Anup Soni , Anjana Sukhani and Anandeshwar Dwivedi, the series will be available in Hindi.

Based in the historic lanes of Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi, ‘Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd’ revolves around Suman (played by Amruta Subhash), a housewife from a small town, who embarks on an ambitious journey to become an entrepreneur and gain financial independence only to win her kids back from her ex-husband, Dilip (played by Anup Soni). She tries to kickstart her entrepreneurial journey by selling aachar however faces many hardships and realizes early on that this is not going to be an easy journey.

Check out the trailer of Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd below:

As seen in the trailer, ‘Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd’ is Suman’s coming of age story where she finds her true calling in the world of business with the support of her loving mother-in-law (played by Yamini Das) and evolves into her own. However, does she manage to fulfil her dreams of becoming a successful entrepreneur, gaining financial independence, and winning her kids back?