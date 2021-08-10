‘Sabka Sai' web series' official teaser OUT; Here's where you can watch it

In the past, viewers have seen chronicles of Sai Baba on both small and big screens, however, now a brand new web show titled ‘Sabka Sai’ will soon stream on the OTT platform, MX Player. The OTT site announced the original series along with a teaser that features glimpses of Sai Baba’s character. The new web show is helmed by Ajit Bhairavkar while actor Raj Arjun essays the titular role.

“His devotion was to the almighty, his love was for all mankind - Sabka Saathi, Sabka Sahayak - he was Sabka Sai,” is the tagline of the upcoming web show. However, the release date has not been confirmed by the makers yet. The teaser video begins with Sai Baba walking barefoot on a barren land while soothing narration plays in the background. Towards the end, he can be seen preaching his followers about one true god and love towards perishable things.

Take a look at the teaser below:

Viewers have previously watched the tale of Sai Baba in vivid ways, however, this will be the first time that his life story will be captured in the form of a web series. Back in 2017, the serial Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi began airing on Sony TV. The plot of the daily soap showcased how after witnessing the injustice due to religious and caste discrimination, Sai Baba incured several trials and tribulations on his journey to bring peace and love to the society.

In 2005, even Star Plus aired a show titled Sai Baba - Tere Hazaaron Haath. Produced by Ramayan fame, Ramanand Sagar, the role of Sai Baba was played by actor Mukul Nag. Now, viewers are excited to see a brand new version of Sai Baba’s miraculous tales in the form of a web show. Upon watching the teaser on YouTube, a user said “So much excited to see it Congratulations my sab ka sai team”, while another wrote, “Looks promising.”

