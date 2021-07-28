Sachin Pilgaonkar on working with National Award-winning filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor for City of Dreams 2

Talking about his character Jagdish Gurav, Sachin shared: "No one really knows what's going on in Gurav's head apart from himself. On the face, Gurav is someone who sugarcoats all his words and gets people to believe him but eventually he has his own master plan at the back of his mind."

The actor further spoke about his experience of collaborating with National Award-winning filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, who is the director of the show.

He said: "The main reason I was lured into doing City of Dreams was Nagesh Kukunoor. He's a National Award-winning director and his stories have a grace that's unique to him. He manages to get all actors to compliment each other and creates the perfect harmony on screen. The best part about working with him is how he ensures that his actors have a complete understanding of the world the characters come from."

In the drama-packed second season of the show, viewers can expect the familial political tussle to be even more unmerciful, and brutal as compared to season one. The show is backed by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies.

Also starring Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Eijaz Khan, and Sushant Singh in key roles, "City of Dreams Season 2" will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 30.

