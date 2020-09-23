Sacred Games actor Elnaaz Norouzi pens note for Anurag Kashyap: Thanks for making me feel heard & safe on set

After ex-wife Kalki Koechlin and actress Taapsee Pannu backing Anurag Kashyap, Sacred Games actor Elnaaz Norouzi has also penned down a note for the filmmaker.

Anurag Kashyap has worked with a bevy of Bollywood actors who have have come out in support of him amidst the Me Too allegations that were levelled by actress Payal Ghosh last week. The allegations against the filmmaker came hours after Anurag spoke openly about Bollywood and in an extensive interview with Faye D'souza. Now, after ex-wife Kalki Koechlin and actress Taapsee Pannu backing him up, Sacred Games actor Elnaaz Norouzi has also penned down a note for the actor.

Sharing a selfie with the Sacred Games creator, she wrote how Anurag modified an intimate scene since she was uncomfortable doing it. Her caption read, "I remember I was ready to leave #SacredGames 2 because of a particular Sex scene that I wasn’t comfortable with doing. After much back and forth with the the production house and my team , @anuragkashyap10 sir messaged me and said : “Listen don’t worry I’ll figure it out, just trust me.” I had only shot one day with him for season 1 by then and I wasn’t familiar enough with him to know if I can trust him or no but I just agreed."

She went on to add, "The day we had to shoot that scene came and I had anxiety the entire time... I knew , now that I am on set they’ll somehow make me do the scene and I won’t be able to say no because I was already told that The Script won’t be changed... I had a feeling I’d have to do the scene even if I didn’t really want to... I was called on set and Anurag sir started briefing me as to how he will shoot it keeping in mind, what I had told him I’m not comfortable doing. I felt like crying , I felt like crying because I didn’t expect him to actually keep my concern in mind.. I didn’t expect him to actually shoot it in a way that I would be comfortable with...i didn’t expect him to make sure we shoot the scene with me keeping my clothes on even though it was written otherwise ... I felt like crying because he proved me wrong and kept his word!"

Elnaaz concluded by saying, "And once we shot the scene, I did cry in my vanity and I sent him a long message thanking him for being the kind of MAN that he is... we need more men/humans/directors like him in #Bollywood... hell not just Bollywood , but in the entire world! Thank you for allowing me to trust again and making me feel heard and safe on your Set #anuragkashyap."

Take a look at her post:

Several female actors and colleagues who have supported the actor have also maintained that sanctity of the #MeToo movement must be maintained and investigations should be carried out.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu on defending Anurag Kashyap amidst #MeToo: If he is found guilty, will break all ties with him

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×