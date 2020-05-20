Sacred Games' Kubbra Sait finds an interesting reference in Paatal Lok, fan calls it ‘greatest crossover ever’

Sacred Games' Kubbra Sait seems to have found an interesting crossover reference in Paatal Lok that you and I may have missed. Check it out below.

The newest web series to create massive buzz on social media is Paatal Lok. Amazon Prime's latest offering, produced by Anushka Sharma, has won over netizens and even actors who have been singing praises about the gritty crime thriller series. Another such series which had created a havoc on social media was Netflix's Sacred Games starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. Now, Sacred Games' Kubbra Sait seems to have found an interesting reference in Paatal Lok that you and I have missed.

Taking to Twitter, Kubbra tweeted on Tuesday, "You know the coolest thing... Cheeni worked in Kuku ka parlour Mairembam Ronaldo Singh is still reeling in my head #Paatal Lok." For the unversed, Kubbra played the role of a transgender name Kukoo in Sacred Games. In Paatal Lok, one of the gang memebers arrested is Mary Lyngdoh aka ‘Cheeni’ (played by Mairembam Ronaldo Singh).

This crossover reference was highlighted by Kubbra and fans were naturally excited. One fan tweeted, "Greatest crossover ever?" To this, the actress replied saying, "Bola tha maine. I saw what you did there Sudip #PaatalLok."

Check out her tweets below:

You know the coolest thing... Cheeni worked in Kuku ka parlour Mairembam Ronaldo Singh is still reeling in my head #PaatalLok — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) May 19, 2020

Bola tha maine.

I saw what you did there Sudip Sharma #PaatalLok https://t.co/llLJ98qTZV — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) May 19, 2020

Praising Paatal Lok, Kubbra had earlier tweeted, "I won’t even begin to write how I feel after watching #PaatalLok I’ll just sit here & feel for a while longer.#JaideepAlhawat #IshwakSingh @NeerajKabi @sharmamatvipin @GulPanag #MairembamRonaldoSingh @nowitsabhi @PrimeVideoIN Thank You for the ride through a different hell."

What are your thoughts on Paatal Lok? Let us know in the comments below.

