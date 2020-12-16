Sadak 2 actor Mohan Kapur set to make Hollywood debut as he bags Marvel Studios' Ms Marvel web series

While Mohan Kapur is ecstatic about the project, he has also been refrained from revealing details about his character or the series. But read on to know what he had to say,

The year seems to be ending on a great note for actor Mohan Kapur as he has begun shooting for his Hollywood debut project. Kapur, an actor and host, was last seen in Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt starrer Sadak 2 as Commissioner Rajesh Puri. While the movie failed to make much noise on the streaming platform, Mohan has bagged a Marvel Studios project and is currently shooting for the same in Atlanta.

According to a latest report, Mohan will be starring in Marvel Studios' web series titled Ms Marvel which is based on the popular comicbook series of the same name by Marvel Comics. As per filminformation.com, Mohan has already wrapped the shooting of the first episode. While he is ecstatic about the project, Mohan has also been refrained from revealing details about his character or the series.

However, he told the website, that he is impressed with the number of Covid 19 protocols in place. "The Marvel team is unbelievable where Covid protocols are concerned. The actors of the series have been classified in the Red Zone. This means that we have to undergo Covid tests thrice a week till as long as we are shooting," Mohan said.

Apart from him, the cast of Ms Marvel is an inclusive one as the lead role is being essayed by a Canadian teen actress of Pakistani origin Iman Vellani who will be playing the character of a 16-year-old teenager Kamala Khan and her superhero alter ego Ms Marvel. As per reports, she will also be reprising this role in Captain Marvel 2.

ALSO READ: Text For You: Priyanka Chopra shares BTS photo as she films romantic scenes with co star Sam Heughan

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×