A saga of JYP missing golden opportunities: 7 very successful KPop artists who were once rejected by JYP

JYP, also known as Park Jin Young, is one of the most iconic idols in the K-Pop industry. He also is the CEO of JYP Entertainment, a record label conglomerate that has produced superhit idol groups such as Stray Kids, ITZY, 2PM, and others. While he is praised for his business sense side by side with his singing talent, even the best of people can make mistakes.

As a talent agency, the job is to choose someone based solely on talent and hone them into successful superstars. While it may sometimes sound a tad bit easy, it’s not at all. One might get amazing superstars after years, while some might turn out to not bring enough revenue. Talent agencies especially hold a lot of importance in places like South Korea, where idol culture is what keeps the economy and the nation going. If chosen right and put in enough effort, one can give birth to diamonds - think of Big Hit and BTS’ global rise.

But even the biggest agencies can end up making mistakes. Mistakes of rejecting people with insane potential. In my opinion, while some agencies play the role of a Deity, foreshadowing people’s future, their predictions sometimes end up costing them a lot of money. Since the Big 3 companies, SM, YG ,and JYP were known to produce the nation's greatest idols, many youngsters flocked towards them.

So while other agencies have their own stories to tell, we’re bringing you the JYP Missing Golden Moment Saga, in which were listing now very successful idols who were once rejected by JYP. Take a look below!

BTS’ J-Hope

First off the list, we have the dance leader of the super popular, history-making boyband, BTS, J-Hope. Also known as Jung Hoseok, J-Hope had, in the very start, auditioned at JYP Entertainment for a trainee position, but was rejected. He later was accepted by then-Big Hit Entertainment and proved to be JYP Ent’s most precious lost gem! Well, things do turn out for the better!

BTOB’s Sungjae

Sungjae getting rejected at JYP is something that they can laugh over now, but we’re pretty sure it was devastating at that time. BTOB’s Sungjae is another idol who was rejected by JYP. When asked why in a variety show program, he jokingly said that it might be because of his hairstyle! Sungjae replied to the joke with a great comeback, saying - ‘Your hair is even more worse’, that had the cast and JYP himself laughing like crazy! Well, the idol is now an accomplished singer, an actor, and visual of BTOB!

IU

JYP has gone on record to state that ‘Seeing IU breaks my heart’. Even after multiple auditions at JYPE, IU was rejected in all of them. She was later found by LOEN Entertainment, now known as EDAM Entertainment, which falls under Kakao M, making her one of the biggest female K-Pop soloists recognized worldwide. JYP even jokingly said in a 2011 interview with KBS 2TV that he’s going to find the person who rejected IU and penalize them!

EXO’s Xiumin

The oldest member of another great boy group EXO, Xiumin was also one of many gems that was rejected by JYPE. He did get dropped out from JYPE but he continued auditioning and was accepted by SM Entertainment, where he eventually debuted as a member of EXO. Come to think of it, we’re glad things turned out this way. We can’t imagine EXO without Xiumin at all!

GFRIEND’s Yuju

Remember when Yuju rejected by JYP, when Yuju was singing, JYPE told her that her voice is plain and Yuju even dance in her audition but still failed. Yuju rejected by JYPE but it looks like JYPE regrets his words. pic.twitter.com/okm7lxZAgI — muji (@krisan_muji) June 12, 2019

Yes, Yuju, the main vocalist of the popular girl group GFRIEND, was once upon a time rejected by JYP. It wasn’t an ordinary rejection that was private, it was on the idol show KPop Star Season 1, where JYP gave her a remark saying, ‘Your voice is plain’. It turned out to be the best thing for Yuju as she made her way into Source Music and was given her rightfully deserved place - the main vocalist. Her high notes are basically chef’s kiss.

SISTAR’s Hyolyn

Another famous singer and songwriter whose talent JYPE couldn’t recognize was SISTAR’s leader, Hyolyn. The talented singer’s skills were recognized by Starship Entertainment and she debuted in one of the prominent girl groups the K-Pop industry has seen!

EXID’s Hani

In a surprising revelation, JYP said on a show that he didn’t even know EXID’s Hani used to be a trainee under JYPE! She did get to charm JYPE with her talent and was a trainee for a year, almost set to debut with others. But JYPE cut her off, stating that they saw no potential in her. And look at her now! She’s creating waves as a TV host, an actress and a singer!

JYP also mentioned in one of the variety shows how it’s difficult to gauge hidden talents from countless auditions, but we’re just glad that these idols are now making their own mark, in their own way!

What do you think about the idols leaving JYP and making their own paths? Do you want us to do articles on the other two ‘Big 3’ companies too? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :News1

