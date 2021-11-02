Sai Dharam Tej's 'Republic' is gearing up for its OTT release on THIS date

by I.A.N.S   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 05:15 PM IST  |  15.2K
   
Sai Dharam Tej's 'Republic' is gearing up for its OTT release on THIS date
Sai Dharam Tej's 'Republic' is gearing up for its OTT release on THIS date
Advertisement

Sai Dharam Tej's recent political drama titled 'Republic' was released at the theatres, opening to rather poor collections. Despite the underwhelming performance, the movie had received critical acclaim from noted politicians from the two Telugu states.

'Republic' is now set to land on OTT. The film is to premiere on ZEE5 on November 26. ZEE5 had bagged the digital rights of 'Republic' ahead of its theatrical release, as the makers were ambiguous about the theatrical release.

The political drama is directed by Deva Katta, who is well-known for his portrayal of social issues. Aishwarya Rajesh appeared as the female lead in this movie. Actress Ramya Krishnan and others had appeared in pivotal roles as well.

Sai Dharam Tej is currently recovering from injuries caused by an accident, which landed him in hospital for more than a month. 'Republic' was released when Sai Dharam Tej was still in hospital.

Sai Dharam Tej's previous movie 'Solo Brathuke So Betteru' had an OTT release on ZEE5 as well.

Also Read: Republic Twitter Review: Sai Dharam Tej's political film gets mixed response

Advertisement

Credits: I.A.N.S, Pic Credit: Sai Dharam Tej / Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel

The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel

$13.99
(%)
 Buy Now
The Thursday Murder Club: The Record-breaking Sunday Times Number One Bestseller

The Thursday Murder Club: The Record-breaking Sunday Times Number One Bestseller

$15.53
(%)
 Buy Now
Peril

Peril

$18.00
$30.00 (40%)
 Buy Now
Week's Best Sellers

Week's Best Sellers

$0.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Best Sellers By Rick Nelson Original 1962 Imperial Records Lp 9218 Mono High Fidelity Vinyl Lp Record Ex

Best Sellers By Rick Nelson Original 1962 Imperial Records Lp 9218 Mono High Fid...

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Best Sellers

Best Sellers

$6.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Greenlights

Greenlights

$24.50
$28.00 (12%)
 Buy Now
Apples Never Fall

Apples Never Fall

$14.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Carhartt Mens K87 Workwear Short Sleeve T-shirt (regular And Big & Tall Sizes) Work Utility T Shirts, Heather Grey, Medium Us

Carhartt Mens K87 Workwear Short Sleeve T-shirt (regular And Big & Tall Size...

$16.99
(%)
 Buy Now
In Five Years: A Novel

In Five Years: A Novel

$12.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All