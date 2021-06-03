Saif Ali Khan & Arjun Kapoor led ‘Bhoot Police’ will release on OTT confirms, producer Ramesh Taurani

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor starrer horror-comedy will debut on an OTT platform around September or October confirmed producer Ramesh Taurani.

According to a report in ETimes, Bhoot Police producer Ramesh Taurani has confirmed that the film which was initially meant for the theatrical distribution will now take the digital route and release directly on the OTT platform. Theater chains are shut across the country and film distribution in the traditional way is not taking place at the moment. Several films have moved their release date further whilst a lot of movies from all languages in the country have now decided to appear directly on streaming. The latest to be confirmed for OTT release is the much-awaited horror comedy starring Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez in leading parts.

Speaking to ETimes, Ramesh Taurani said, “I had no option. I don't see the theatres opening before November 2021, and that too at 50 per cent capacity. The way things are going, it's still going to take a lot of time to go back to old times." Ramesh Taurani spoke about not giving up on his initial September release date, he said, “Look, I was supposed to release 'Bhoot Police' in September 2021. I felt that it would be better in the present scenario if I stick to my original month. So yes, 'Bhoot Police' will be released on OTT mostly in September, or October".

According to the producer, he has received good financial gains from selling his film on OTT against the theatrical release. He said that though he does not prefer discussing money on the public platforms, he has received a good deal and did not feel “shortchanged”.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor on handling trolls: Have faced flak for just my physicality, even being somebody's son

Share your comment ×