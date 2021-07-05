Saif Ali Khan's FIRST look as Vibhooti from Bhoot Police unveiled; Kareena Kapoor Khan drops poster  

On Monday, Saif's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to drop his first look as Vibhooti from Bhoot Police. Check it out below.

After making waves with his second web show Tandav earlier this year, Saif Ali Khan is all set to return to the OTT screen. This time around with a horror comedy titled Bhoot Police. On Monday, Saif's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to drop his first look from the film.

Revealing that Saif's character is named Vibhooti, Kareena's photo caption read, "Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip." The poster showcased Saif in a head to toe black outfit with a black leather jacket and his hair and beard perfectly styled.

While the poster's background hints at a temple, a rather evil-looking Saif can be seen exiting it with a couple of gold jewellery chins stacked up on the massive rake that he is seen holding.

Check out Saif Ali Khan's first look from Bhoot Police below:

Directed by Pavan Kriplani, Bhoot Police also stars Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor with Jacqueline Fernandez in the supporting role. The team successfully completed a major chunk of the film in the terrains of Himachal followed by some patch work in Mumbai, thereby calling it a wrap in January 2021. In May 2021, Pinkvilla had reported that the makers were busy with post production and the final edit was on the verge of being locked.

With the first poster out, we're sure the makers are likely to drop Arjun and Yami's first looks too in the coming months. As for the film's release, it will be heading to Disney Plus Hotstar and the release date will soon be announced.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's Bhoot Police to take a direct to digital route

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×