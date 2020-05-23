  1. Home
Saif Ali Khan's Sacred Games or Jaideep Ahlawat's Paatal Lok: Which is your favourite web series? VOTE NOW

With Paatal Lok creating the right noise for Indian web series on the OTT platform, we can't help but compare it with another Indian web series, that made a mark on a global level, Sacred Games. Vote and comment on your pick for your favourite web series from the two credible options.
12525 reads Mumbai Updated: May 23, 2020 12:25 pm
Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat both play tough cops in Sacred Games and Paatal Lok respectively.Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat both play tough cops in Sacred Games and Paatal Lok respectively.
Indian web series got a major boost on an international scale when Sacred Games made its way to OTT under the guidance of Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover. Moreover, it was the super impressive cast, led by Saif Ali Khan, who forayed into the world of OTT with this web series and paved the way for other Bollywood stars to join the bandwagon as well. Along with Saif, we had Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Radhika Apte, Jeetendra Doshi, Neeraj Kabi, Kubbra Sait and more dazzling us with their stellar acts.

Sacred Games Season 1 was deeply appreciated for its gripping storyline and intriguing characters while season 2 was universally panned in comparison to its predecessor. Whether there will be a season 3 is yet to be seen but that can't take away from the fact that Sacred Games was truly groundbreaking in its own might. On the other hand, we have the recently released Paatal Lok; produced by Anushka Sharma, which made all the right noise and had people on weekend binge-watching sprees during the quarantine period.

Jaideep Ahlawat gets his much-deserved lead act in Pataal Lok which is jam-packed with talented cast members including Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh and more. While the storylines of Paatal Lok is eerily similar to that of Sacred Games as Saif and Jaideep both play tough cops caught in the world of politics and religion, the former has its own charming quality that sets it apart from the latter.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jaideep Ahlawat CONFIRMS Paatal Lok creator Sudip Sharma has already begun scripting Season 2

This begs the question; Which is your favourite web series - Sacred Games or Paatal Lok? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 8 minutes ago

Sacred games aways

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

Paatal Lok. Sacred Games Season 1 was good but Paatal Lok overall has the edge. A tragic and terrifying look at the system.

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

No question! It's Pataal Lok for sure! The best series so far! Absolutely riveting and gripping! Hit it out of the park!

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

Pataal lok

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

Noone

