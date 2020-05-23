Saif Ali Khan's Sacred Games or Jaideep Ahlawat's Paatal Lok: Which is your favourite web series? VOTE NOW

With Paatal Lok creating the right noise for Indian web series on the OTT platform, we can't help but compare it with another Indian web series, that made a mark on a global level, Sacred Games. Vote and comment on your pick for your favourite web series from the two credible options.

Indian web series got a major boost on an international scale when Sacred Games made its way to OTT under the guidance of Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover. Moreover, it was the super impressive cast, led by Saif Ali Khan, who forayed into the world of OTT with this web series and paved the way for other Bollywood stars to join the bandwagon as well. Along with Saif, we had Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Radhika Apte, Jeetendra Doshi, Neeraj Kabi, Kubbra Sait and more dazzling us with their stellar acts.

Sacred Games Season 1 was deeply appreciated for its gripping storyline and intriguing characters while season 2 was universally panned in comparison to its predecessor. Whether there will be a season 3 is yet to be seen but that can't take away from the fact that Sacred Games was truly groundbreaking in its own might. On the other hand, we have the recently released Paatal Lok; produced by Anushka Sharma, which made all the right noise and had people on weekend binge-watching sprees during the quarantine period.

Jaideep Ahlawat gets his much-deserved lead act in Pataal Lok which is jam-packed with talented cast members including Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh and more. While the storylines of Paatal Lok is eerily similar to that of Sacred Games as Saif and Jaideep both play tough cops caught in the world of politics and religion, the former has its own charming quality that sets it apart from the latter.

This begs the question; Which is your favourite web series - Sacred Games or Paatal Lok? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

