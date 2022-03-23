Sakshi Tanwar to lead new web series titled Mai; Trailer out tomorrow

Sakshi Tanwar is all set to star in new web series titled ‘Mai’ backed by Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz has been backing interesting projects to bring out quality content since several years now. Earlier today, the production house shared the motion poster for Mai in its official Instagram page and announced that the trailer of the series will be out tomorrow. The caption of the post read, “A death, a scam, and a mother against it all. Mai | Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned. #Mai #MaiOnNetflix”.

In the poster, one can see Sakshi Tanwar in a disheveled state. She is seen wiping her face with bloodied hands, and it surely arouses curiosity. The series has been created by Atul Mongia and directed by Anshai Lal and Atul Mongia. It will pe premiering on Netflix. Mai will mark the production house’s second show after Pataal Lok, which garnered wide-spread love and critical acclaim.

Last year, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram space and shared a still from the series, and wrote, “Oh, Mai! What happens when a docile, 47-year-old wife-and-mother finds herself accidentally sucked into a rabbit hole of violence and power? WE WILL SOON FIND OUT."

She added, "I’m excited to announce our Netflix original series, Mai, that follows timid Sheel into an entanglement with crime and politics that will forever change her and the world she inhabits. Are you ready?"

Take a look at Mai’s motion poster:

A few days back, Anushka announced that she's stepping away from her production house Clean Slate Filmz which she had co-founded with brother Karnesh Sharma. The actress took to social media to announce the development via an an official statement. In a detailed post, Anushka revealed that she is stepping away from CSF to focus full-time on acting.

ALSO READ: Roohaniyat Episode 1 Review: Arjun Bijlani and Kanika Mann’s tale of love fails to hold interest