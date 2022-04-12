Sakshi Tanwar REACTS to Mai's comparison between Sridevi’s Mom and Raveena Tandon’s Maatr

Sakshi Tanwar is among the most popular actresses in the television sector. She gained immense fame among the audience as Parvati because of Ekta Kapoor’s television show, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki. Now, the actress is all set to star in a new web series titled Mai backed by Clean Slate Filmz. She will essay the role of Sheel, a middle-class mother who is on a mission to avenge her daughter's death. The trailer was released a few days back and had garnered positive reviews from the netizens. Fans have been also finding similarities between Sridevi’s 2017 film, Mom and Raveena Tandon’s Maatr.

Talking to Indian Express, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress reacted to the comparisons and said that the story of her film is very 'different.' Sakshi said that comparisons are nice as it gives the feeling of people talking about the project. "I think once they watch the show, they will realise how different it is from these films. It might have a similar one-line concept of a mother avenging her daughter but there’s a lot in Mai beyond that. If I say anything more, I will reveal the story. Hence I will just say one has to watch the show to know how different it is,” Sakshi said.

Further, Sakshi said that they have presented the story of Mai in a 'very organic manner'. She added, "The circumstances are very dramatic but the characters aren’t. I think that sets us apart from any other genre." The actress said that all the characters in the film are 'very ordinary people, who are put under extraordinary situations' and she believes that this time the story has been told in a 'very raw form'. Sakshi also thanked the makers for the journey and said that she had no idea that she could do such intense scenes in Mai. Calling it satisfying, she added, "I think that’s my biggest takeaway from the show.”

The series also stars Wamiqa Gabbi as Sheel’s daughter and Raima Sen in a supporting role, directed by Anshai Lal and Atul Mongia. Mai will premiere on April 15.

