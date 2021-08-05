Sakshi Tanwar on sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in Dial 100: She was fun, lively and we could connect

Sakshi Tanwar is starring in the upcoming film ‘Dial 100’, which will be released on a major OTT platform. Sakshi is co-starring alongside Neena Gupta and Manoj Bajpayee in the drama. In a recent chat with Indian Express, Sakshi spoke about her experience of working with Neena Gupta as she is a big fan of the actress. Sakshi mentioned that one of the biggest reasons for signing the film is the opportunity to work with Neena Gupta. Sakshi also mentioned that she connected well with Neena and would often discuss Neena’s past work with her in order to learn.

Speaking on working with Neena Gupta in Dial 100 that will be out on ZEE5, Sakshi said, “She is someone I have always admired. Apart from being a great actor, while shooting, I came to know she is a wonderful, warm person. Since we mostly shot at night, it could have been tough, but with her, it became such a pleasant time. She was fun, lively and we could connect and talk about so many things. We would sing together, and I kept asking her about her previous work which I had liked. I think I couldn’t have asked for more as I got to work with Neena Ji and Manoj sir together.”

Sakshi further spoke about the rise of women-led narratives in several upcoming films and web series. She said, “Women have ruled TV for many many years. This was missing on the bigger screen, but with digital platforms coming in, there are more and more opportunities. There are stronger roles for everyone, not just women.”

Also Read| INTERVIEW: Sakshi Tanwar on Dial 100, 24 and more: ‘Manoj Bajpayee was my first director in college days’