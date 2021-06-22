Salim Diwan on choosing work: I take up a project when I like the concept & character

Salim Diwan has shared his thoughts on many things including films, roles and many more. He also mentions his choices of roles.

Bollywood Diaries and the short film The Perfect Scream fame Salim Diwan is hopeful to make his space in showbiz in coming times. The actor has been hailed for his performance in the shows and is very happy with the audiences’ response. He is looking forward to the release of two more projects in the romantic and thriller genres. In the recent interview, he opened up on many things—his work, industry, and many more things. He says he is always looking for roles that bring the best of him.

The actor is very choosy when it comes to work and says, “I don't take up a project unless I like the concept and character. I am looking for opportunities that will bring out the best in me. Sometimes it also happened that I loved the project but didn't get a chance to work on the same and at times it was like I had to take up a few projects to survive. Those compromises are necessary.” To note, the actor is influenced by the likes of Aamir Khan, Irfan khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Tom hanks.

Talking about his latest short film Perfect Scream, Salim begins by talking about his role. “I playing the character of the actor in a horror film and the shooting is going on in a bungalow, and suddenly something spooky happens on the set… I was looking for a project which would allow me to do something new, a character that I have not done before. So when I got to know that this is a horror short film and the story is interesting I decided to join the adventure. I also thought this experience would be new and fresh for my fans,” says the actor.

At this moment, the industry is going through a tough time. “Not just the entertainment industry, the crisis has affected everyone… I believe that with every hardship there is a reward. So I’m keeping the hope alive for myself, you and everyone else. I am sure good times will come back with a bang,” adds Salim, who also runs a pharmacy business. It is a family business.

Also Read: The Last Hour Twitter Review: Sanjay Kapoor and Raima Sen’s mystery thriller gets mixed reaction from netizens

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×