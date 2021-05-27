Salim Khan confirms Zoya Akhtar is working on a Salim Javed documentary: It's going to be a long process

Salim Khan also revealed that his son, Salman Khan's recent release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was far off from being a great film. Details.

On Tuesday, Pinkvilla revealed that the acclaimed director, Zoya Akhtar is working towards documenting the iconic writer duo, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar’s journey. We also revealed that the director is looking to make it like a docu-drama for a leading streaming platform. The newsbreak lead to conversations across the social media, with many film lovers looking forward to witness the journey of the writer duo, who changed the tide of Hindi film industry with iconic films like Sholay, Don, Zanjeer, Deewar, Trishul, Seeta Aur Geeta, Shaan and Shakti among others.

Two days later, veteran writer, Salim Khan gave an interview to leading daily, Dainik Bhaskar and in the interview he was asked to comment on the Pinkvilla newsbreak of a documentary on them for a digital world. Commenting on the same, the veteran writer confirmed the news saying, “This news is absolutely true. Zoya (Akhtar) shared this idea (with me) around a month and a half back and she has started her research too. She will also be speaking to all those people, who have worked with us in the past. It’s going to be a long process. It’s not a biopic but something like a documentary.”

Apart from confirming the biopic, the writer also was brutally honest in sharing thoughts about his son, Salman Khan’s recent release, Radhe. Salim Khan informed that it was far off from being a great film. He also revealed that there is a dearth of good writers in Bollywood at the moment, which is the reason why all the producers are resorting to remakes. He also revealed that he is not writing a script for his son in today’s time because he doesn’t want to compromise on his vision. Salim Khan informed that he is looking forward to Tiger 3, as that’s a mission-based film.

More details on the Salim-Javed documentary are awaited from the officials.

