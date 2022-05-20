Salman Khan graces red-carpet preview of Siddharth, Shweta Tripathi & Jaaved Jaaferi’s Escaype Live; PICS

Salman Khan graced the red-carpet preview of the upcoming web-series Escaype Live. The show, helmed by Siddharth Kumar Tewari is a Hindi language science fictional drama starring Siddharth Suryanarayan, Shweta Tripati, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Waluscha De Sousa in key roles. Apart from this, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar will also be seen. The trailer of the series dropped a few days back and it has received quite a positive response.

A few days back, Salman took to his Instagram space and shared a poster of the series.

He wrote in the caption, "Big Nite Tonight For You All.. Best Wishes for your new show. #EscaypeLive @waluschaa @sktorigins @rahultewary (sic)." The actor even shared the link of the show's trailer in his Instagram bio.

Tonight, the Dabangg actor looked quite dashing in his casual avatar as he donned a black shirt with blue denim pants. He obliged the media for photos, as he posed in front of the cameras.

Salman Khan at the special preview of Escaype Live:

Coming to the web series, Escaype Live chronicles the realities of social media in today’s time. Set in the landscape of contemporary India, the series explores the different journeys of six regular Indians as they struggle to win, fame and fortune on a social media app called Escaype live which promises big money to the winning contestant. The series will begin streaming from 20th May on an OTT platform.

Siddharth, who plays the series lead, said, “What drew me was the script and my character. It excited me that it dealt with social media, and while one has the freedom to do as they please, sometimes with anonymity and sometimes without, it also always brings up the ethical question of what is right and what is wrong. That to me is what makes the show explosive, yet exciting.”

