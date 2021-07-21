Salman Khan on a troll accusing him of having a secret family in Dubai: Brother, I don't have a wife

In a recent appearance on brother Arbaaz Khan's talk show, Pinch season 2, Salman Khan replied to a bizarre comment.

Salman Khan is one of the most candid Bollywood stars today and the actor does not hold back from speaking his mind. In a recent appearance on brother Arbaaz Khan's talk show, Pinch season 2, he replied to a bizarre comment from a troll which actually even surprised him.

During the talk show, Arbaaz fielded a few social media comments that Salman has received online. While most of them were positive comments from fans, one comment really stood out. The troll wrote, "Kahan chhupa baitha hai darpok. Bharat mein sab jaante hain ke tu Dubai mein apni biwi Noor aur 17 saal ki beti ke saath hai. Bharat ke log ko kab tak murkh banaiga (Where are you hiding, you coward? All of India knows you're in Dubai with your wife and 17-year-old daughter. How much longer will you try to fool us)?"

A shocked Salman asked, "This is for who?". When Arbaaz confirmed that it was for the Dabaang actor, Salman was taken aback. Sarcastically, Salman said in Hindi, "These people are very well-informed. This is all rubbish. I don't know whom they've spoken about, and where they've posted. Does this person really think I'm going to dignify them with a response? Brother, I don't have a wife. I live in India, at Galaxy Apartments, since the age of nine. I'm not going to respond to this person, all of India knows where I live)."

On the work front, Salman has been prepping for Tiger 3 and shoot for the same will begin this week.

