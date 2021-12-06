SALT Entertainment thanks Kim Seon Ho’s fans for supporting him as he bags two awards at the ‘2021 AAA’

As Kim Seon Ho won awards at the '2021 AAA' (Asia Artist Awards), his agency expressed his feelings. SALT Entertainment posted on the official Instagram account on December 5th, "We have delivered your precious hearts with the trophy." "Thank you for always being a great help to actor Kim Seon Ho. We will surely work to reciprocate that love," along with a picture of the trophies Kim Seon Ho received.

Kim Seon Ho, who gained great popularity with the tvN drama 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' in the second half of 2021, achieved two awards in the '2021 AAA' in the 'RET Popularity Award' male actor category and the 'U+Idol Live Popularity Award'. However, the controversy over his personal life that emerged after his ex-girlfriend's revelation brought Kim Seon Ho to a difficult situation. The controversy was settled to some extent after Kim Seon Ho's apology was accepted by his ex-girlfriend, but he did not attend the awards ceremony because it seemed as if it wasn’t the right time to return to the public’s eye.

Kim Seon Ho did not return to all his projects except the major one, ‘Sad Tropics’ which focuses on a man born to a Korean father and a Filipino mother who aspires to be a boxer. He travels to the Philippines in the hopes of tracking down his father, and in the process, he gets mixed up with some bad people.

Most of his fans still tried to bring him back to the beloved variety show ‘2 Days and 1 Night’ but the production house clearly stated that it was time for him to leave the show and will continue on without him. Despite being pulled out of most major projects and advertisements, his popularity remains as seen by the two awards won by popularity. Slowly and steadily, things will go back to normal and we can see him on the big screen in 2022!

