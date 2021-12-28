Sam Heughan dishes on 'dark and exciting' Outlander Season 6; Says 'the fans are going to love it'

Sam Heughan has recently opened up on the upcoming season of Outlander which is scheduled to release on March 6. The sixth season of the show has been a mystery to fans as not much has been revealed about the plot, characters or setting. During an interview with Good Morning America, Heughan has excitedly revealed what fans can expect from Season 6.

“Yeah, I’m so happy we’re back on air after the ‘Droughtlander,'” Heughan said on Good Morning America, via ET Canada. Opening up the new season, the actor revealed that the new episodes will be "dark" and "exciting." "It’s a shorter season due to COVID and some of the challenges we faced, but the episodes are longer, some of them are, and it’s just a great season," Heughan also said.

Lauding the show, Heughan noted that fans can expect "everything" from Outlander. He revealed that the new season shall also have bits of "history, romance and adventure" like its previous instalments. While discussing the same, Heughan said that fans "are really going to love" the new series.

According to ET Canada, amid GMA's interview, Heughan also reflected on being cast as Jamie Fraser and opened up on his reaction as to when he had first heard the news of being cast in the series. Noting how he was in a grocery store when his agent had called him about being selected for the part, Heughan said that he was "screaming" at the top of his voice and "swore a lot as well."

“But being a good Scotsman, I went and met all my friends, and we met and celebrated for a couple of days, I think,” Heughan jokingly said, via ET Canada.

