Sam Kim opens up on new release 'Smile', ‘Nevertheless' OST, BTS & more

It’s a new year and there’s a new Sam Kim track to obsess over! The Korean-American singer has released his new English-language single, ‘Smile’, produced by Moroccan-Dutch DJ R3HAB. The song is a dance music track — quite different from Sam Kim’s usual groovy R&B tunes — and the first time that the two artists have worked together.

The singer shared an interesting backstory about ‘Smile’, saying, “Usually you record in the song’s original BPM (tempo), but for this song my producer Simon Pétren and I thought it’d be interesting to record it in a slower BPM and speed it back up to the original. What you hear is that effect.”

The funky track isn’t Sam Kim’s first dance track, however, as his discography also includes songs like ‘Dance’, and another called ‘The Juice’, which he even danced to.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter also spoke about his viral OST ‘Love Me Like That’, from the popular K-drama, ‘Nevertheless’. He shared, “I remember writing this song a few years back when I was going through a rough time and it’s probably why I never thought to give it a chance. When I saw how many people could relate to the song, the doubt went away and I think the 20-year-old me who wrote it finally felt accepted.” While speaking about the process that goes into lending his voice to a multitude of memorable OSTs, he explained, “Even though I can’t see the scenes my OSTs will play in beforehand, I try my hardest to read the story in the lyrics and deliver the emotions to the best of my ability. I ask the songwriter lots of questions such as should I sing this phrase a little softer? More powerful, sad, etc. The songwriters behind every such decision are the real MVPs.”

Although an artist that many dream of collaborating with, Sam Kim has his own wishlist of artists he’s been inspired by. The singer shared that he would love to work with BTS as a songwriter, and also collaborate with soloist BiBi as an artist. Beginning 2022 with a bang, Sam Kim has a lot planned for the year!