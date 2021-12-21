Sam Kim & Thai artist Mew Suppasit's 'Before 4:30' MV takes over global iTunes charts

Sam Kim and Mew Suppasit's new single 'Before 4:30 (She Said...)' has entered the iTunes chart in 50 different countries! The song quickly entered various iTunes charts worldwide including Italy, Spain, Canada, Russia, Sweden, and more. It also debuted at number 10 on the worldwide iTunes song chart and European iTunes song chart at number 129.

Not just that, the single is currently at number 1 in 21 different countries, including Argentina, Colombia, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and more. It also topped the R&B/Soul Genre iTunes in 38 different countries, including Finland, Malaysia, India, Sweden, the USA, and more.

In other news, Sam Kim is gearing up for the release of his new dance music track in January 2022. Sam Kim is known for his signature style of R&B and K-pop music, and when discussing the project, Sam Kim noted that he wanted to write the song as a new challenge. He has teamed up with DJ and Producer R3HAB to produce the single which is less than a month away from release. Recently, he also collaborated with Indonesian singer and songwriter Raisa for the lovely romantic R&B track 'Someday'. Congratulations to Sam Kim!

