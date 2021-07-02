  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Samantar 2 Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about the Swwapnil Joshi starrer dark thriller

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Samantar 2 led by Swwapnil Joshi is currently streaming. Scroll further to see the audience’s review of the show.
8863 reads Mumbai
Samantar 2 Twitter review Samantar 2 Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about the Swwapnil Joshi starrer dark thriller
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Samantar season one was a major success with a large chunk of the audience. Made on a humble budget, the show had a novel concept and marvelous execution which made it engaging. Samantar 2 was much-awaited by a huge fan base and the critics have lauded the show. The nuanced storytelling and deep characterization merged with an intriguing plot and some cool shots make Samantar 2 a winner for the audience. Many shows suffer from the curse of season 2 but Samantar seemed to have sailed the boat in a smooth way. Swwapnil Joshi is being praised for his fine performance in the show as he carries the narrative forward. 

Samantar 2 has already been watched by a huge chunk of the audience members and the show has stricken a chord. People took to several social media platforms including Twitter and praised the show immensely. The storyline of the show that does not leave dull spots in the narrative has been lauded for being quick and pacy. Netizens are praising the incredible performances of all cast members including the supporting actors. One Twitter user while praising the show in its entirety wrote, “This is epic...just completed 2nd second season....this season is more interesting and Entertaining and thrilling....Thanks for the experience…”

Check out the audience’s reaction:

The show seems to have achieved what it set out for, which is to have an engaging storyline in season 2. After the success of both seasons, audience members have shared several tweets regarding season 3. The makers of Samantar have not officially announced season 3 yet.

Also Read| Samantar 2 Web Series Review: Swwapnil Joshi & Nitish Bharadwaj’s dark fairy tale is destined to win hearts

Credits :Twitter, Image Credit: Instagram

You may like these
Ahead of Samantar 2 release, Swwapnil Joshi says Marathi content is one of the finest but needs wider audience
Samantar 2 Web Series Review: Swwapnil Joshi & Nitish Bharadwaj’s dark fairy tale is destined to win hearts
Get ready to witness a distinctive dating reality show with 'IRL: In Real Love'
Vikrant Massey discusses Haseen Dillruba and OTT stardom: ‘I don’t understand the concept of demi-god worship’
EXCLUSIVE: The Family Man 2's Darshan Kumaar on learning from Manoj Bajpayee, change due to OTT growth & more
Broken But Beautiful 3 director Priyanka Ghose on Sidharth Shukla: Had no idea of his previous work