Samantar 2 Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about the Swwapnil Joshi starrer dark thriller

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Samantar 2 led by Swwapnil Joshi is currently streaming. Scroll further to see the audience’s review of the show.

Samantar season one was a major success with a large chunk of the audience. Made on a humble budget, the show had a novel concept and marvelous execution which made it engaging. Samantar 2 was much-awaited by a huge fan base and the critics have lauded the show. The nuanced storytelling and deep characterization merged with an intriguing plot and some cool shots make Samantar 2 a winner for the audience. Many shows suffer from the curse of season 2 but Samantar seemed to have sailed the boat in a smooth way. Swwapnil Joshi is being praised for his fine performance in the show as he carries the narrative forward.

Samantar 2 has already been watched by a huge chunk of the audience members and the show has stricken a chord. People took to several social media platforms including Twitter and praised the show immensely. The storyline of the show that does not leave dull spots in the narrative has been lauded for being quick and pacy. Netizens are praising the incredible performances of all cast members including the supporting actors. One Twitter user while praising the show in its entirety wrote, “This is epic...just completed 2nd second season....this season is more interesting and Entertaining and thrilling....Thanks for the experience…”

Check out the audience’s reaction:

Just watched #Samantar2 It was such a thrilling ride experience, what a whistle blower performance by @SaieTamhankar in double role. You are a jewel, Saishine!

Impressive & Commendable @swwapniljoshi however steals the show with his subtle acting. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/KpwwlYyDDx — OH My Saishine (@Genelian_4ever) July 1, 2021

Samantar 2 is a fabulous series

One of the best series ever i seen.

Great work by all the actors

Congrats team for such a wonderful story.

I recommend all to watch the series .

Far better than Bollywood. @swwapniljoshi @SaieTamhankar @MXPlayer #Samantar2 — Shrikant Pawar (@beingshrikant17) July 1, 2021

Watched #Samantar2 What a thrilling creation by Team.. Hats off to @sameervidwans this is the milestone of his career

Thankss Alottt for this epic experience #Samantar2 #Samantar2Review #समांतर pic.twitter.com/1AukaUCsMM — (@IamRv9) July 1, 2021

#Samantar2 This is epic...just completed 2nd second season....this season is more interesting and Entertaining and thrilling....Thanks for the experience...@SaieTamhankar @swwapniljoshi

# Tejaswini pandit — B (@Badrikhawal) July 1, 2021

@swwapniljoshi @tejaswwini@SaieTamhankar Finally binge watched the most awaited #Samantar2 n loved itIt's a masterpiece n edge of d seat thrillerSuch powerpacked performances by the entire teamBest marathi webseries till date!SJ n Saishine killed it as alwaysMust watch pic.twitter.com/NwnTY5e6lk — Pooja Sawant (@Poojasawant95) July 1, 2021

Awesome series #Samantar2 excellent acting @swwapniljoshi @SaieTamhankar & @tejaswwini

All time best director in marathi industry @sameervidwans sir hats off u — vishay ghanate (@GhanateVishay) July 1, 2021

The show seems to have achieved what it set out for, which is to have an engaging storyline in season 2. After the success of both seasons, audience members have shared several tweets regarding season 3. The makers of Samantar have not officially announced season 3 yet.

