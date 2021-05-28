Samantha Akkineni on making digital debut with The Family Man 2: ‘It was my biggest accomplishment'

In a recent interview, Samantha Akkineni opened up on watching The Family Man Season 1 as an audience and expressed her happiness for joining its cast in the second season.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is all set to take the digital medium by storm as she is making her Hindi digital debut with Raj and DK's upcoming show The Family Man Season 2. Akkineni will be seen alongside the powerhouse of talent Manoj Bajpayee. The espionage drama also features actors Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani who will be seen reprising their roles of JK Talpade and Suchitra Tiwari. With just a week left to its release, the promotions of the show are going on in full swing with actors sharing their experience of working together.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Nagarjuna’s daughter spoke about watching The Family Man Season 1 as an audience and expressed her happiness for joining its cast in the second season. The stunning actress was quoted as saying, “I couldn’t catch The Family Man’s first season on the first day, and reviews were pouring in. It made me very curious. Chay (Naga Chaitanya) and I sat down the next day. We thought we’ll watch one episode and keep it for the week. But that didn’t happen.”

“I saw the reviews on the first day, and I had high expectations. I think doubts were cleared moments after its release. Everyone was hooked. I was feeling mighty proud. It was my biggest accomplishment, she added.

Akkineni further mentioned that watching the show’s season one was 'no less than a “theatre kind of experience".

“It was like watching a blockbuster film with comedy, action. It was a complete package. I didn’t expect to watch what I watched. I was patting myself that you made such an amazing decision,” she was quoted saying.

On a related note, The Family Man Season 2 will release on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni REACTS after Manoj Bajpayee said he was nervous working with her in The Family Man 2

Credits :Indian Express

Share your comment ×