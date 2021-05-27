Samantha Akkineni REACTS after Manoj Bajpayee said he was nervous working with her in The Family Man 2

Samantha Akkineni calls Manoj Bajpayee the greatest after he said he was nervous working with her in Raj & DK’s upcoming show The Family Man 2.

Raj & DK’s upcoming show The Family Man 2, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles has been in the news lately. Ever since the trailer has released, the show has been receiving backlash for depicting the Eelam Tamils in a negative light. Recently, the makers and actors of the show had released a statement saying that assumptions have been made based on a few shots in the trailer. They urged people to wait for the show to come to any conclusion.

Amid this, Manoj and Samantha have been leaving no stone unturned to promote their forthcoming show. Both the actors also often shower praises and express their happiness in working with each other. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Gangs of Wasseypur star opened up on working with South beauty and said, “I was completely nervous. Maine kaha yaar yeh ladki toh pehle se taiyaar hai, mera ek scene bhi nahi hua hai, (I said this girl is ready already, I have not even done one scene) I really have to pull up my socks and...” Reacting to this, Akkineni tweeted, “You had to pull up your socks omg@BajpayeeManoj.. don’t steal my lines sir you are the greatest..And I can’t wait for everyone to see what you have done in #familymanseason2.”

Check out Samantha Akkineni’s Tweet below:

Talking about working with Bajpayee in the show, Samantha had told Pinkvilla, “Outside I was calm, but inside I was like, I think, crying a bit. I was just in shock and thankfully the character also in the scene was supposed to be like blank. So that was actually I wasn’t acting.” The Family Man 2 will release on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

