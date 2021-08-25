Samantha Akkineni REACTS to The Family Man 2 controversy: I allow people to have their own opinions

The Family Man 2, starring Samantha Akkineni and Manoj Bajpayee, made the headlines for more than one reason. While this Raj & DK directorial opened to rave reviews, it also got embroiled in a controversy for apparently portraying Tamil Eelam in a bad light after Tamil Nadu's IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj claimed that the series hurt the sentiments of Eelam Tamils along with the people of Tamil Nadu. And now, Samantha Akkineni has reacted to the controversy and apologised for hurting the sentiments.

During her recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the actress stated that she didn’t intend to hurt anyone. “I allow people to have their own opinions. If they decided to stay with that opinion, I am very sorry for hurting anyone's sentiments. I sincerely apologise as it was not something I intended on doing at all. I did not mean to hurt anyone. So, if I did, I am extremely sorry. I am glad that, though, once the show did release, a lot of the noise stopped. I guess some saw it wasn't so bad after all. For the people who didn't and still continue to hold resentment, I sincerely apologise,” Samantha added.

For the uninitiated, Samantha played the role of the lead antagonist in the spy thriller drama and this Raj & DK directorial marked her debut in the Hindi digital world. Interestingly, this was Samantha’s first collaboration with Manoj and she was all praises for him. Sharing her experience of working with the National Award Winning actor, Samantha said, “Outside I was calm, but inside I was like I think crying a bit. I was just in shock and thankfully the character also in the scene was supposed to be like blank. So that was actually I wasn’t acting”.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Akkineni on her successful career: 'Being in this profession is the greatest gift'