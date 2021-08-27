Samantha Prabhu on playing Raji in ‘The Family Man 2’: It was very scary & risky

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently appeared in the web-series ‘The Family Man 2’, opened up about her role and expressed that she thought her role would flop really badly. Samantha essayed the role of Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter who was on a suicide mission in the series.

Speaking to Indian Express, the actress said that she thought that her character would receive polarising reactions. She said, “I have been put in this cute girl slot. I thought this role would flop really badly or work really well. It completely hinged on the performance. It was very scary and risky for me." The actress, who recently received the Best Actor Award, said that she "never expected" the kind of response that she got in her portrayal of Raji. "I never expected so many people to call and message me. I got calls from people who never called me before,” she added.

The Family Man marked Samantha’s foray into the world of web series and Hindi cinema. Samantha further added that she only takes up the roles that she really believes in, especially those which the actress believes will make her a better person. She added that the awards work as an inspiration and she is thankful for hers.

Samantha Prabhu and Manoj Bajpayee’s highly engaging and transformative performances in ‘The Family Man 2’ received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. Talking about her upcoming work, Samantha will be seen playing a mythological role in the historical drama Shaakunthalam.