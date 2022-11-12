Samantha Ruth Prabhu thanks fitness trainer as he gets her 'jalebi for Yashoda's success and action scenes'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's thriller film Yashoda is receiving raving reviews at the box office. The actress yet again managed to impress the audience with her fine performance. And it's not just movie buffs, who loved the actress in the film, her fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh is too. In fact, he also got her favourite dessert Jalebi to celebrate Yashoda's success.

Samantha took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic with Junaid Shaikh and also gave a glimpse of her BTS prep. She is happiest as her trainer is impressed with her action avatar in the film. The actress also showed her weight loss board along with an intense workout video. The Jaanu actress also penned a note for her trainer and friend, which reads, "@junaid.shaikh88 has never ever thought I did enough to deserve my favourite Jalebi But today he did, to celebrate Yashoda’s success 🫶🏻 and especially the action scenes. The last few months you have been among the few people who has seen it all.. my lowest of lows… through the weakness, through the tears, through the high dose steroid therapies… through it all. You didn’t let me give up.. and I know you won’t let me ever give up.Thankyou."