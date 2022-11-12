Samantha Ruth Prabhu thanks fitness trainer as he gets her 'jalebi for Yashoda's success and action scenes'
Samantha celebrated the success of her recently released film Yashoda with her fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh, who is impressed with her action performance in the film.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's thriller film Yashoda is receiving raving reviews at the box office. The actress yet again managed to impress the audience with her fine performance. And it's not just movie buffs, who loved the actress in the film, her fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh is too. In fact, he also got her favourite dessert Jalebi to celebrate Yashoda's success.
Samantha took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic with Junaid Shaikh and also gave a glimpse of her BTS prep. She is happiest as her trainer is impressed with her action avatar in the film. The actress also showed her weight loss board along with an intense workout video. The Jaanu actress also penned a note for her trainer and friend, which reads, "@junaid.shaikh88 has never ever thought I did enough to deserve my favourite Jalebi But today he did, to celebrate Yashoda’s success 🫶🏻 and especially the action scenes. The last few months you have been among the few people who has seen it all.. my lowest of lows… through the weakness, through the tears, through the high dose steroid therapies… through it all. You didn’t let me give up.. and I know you won’t let me ever give up.Thankyou."
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pics with her fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh. Also, watch her workout video
Yashoda success
As the film is off to a great start at the box office, the actress, along with director duo Hari and Harish and the rest of the team posed for a group selfie at the actress's home. In the photo doing rounds on social media, the diva poses in a black top and specs while the rest slay in casual attires.
On the other hand, yesterday morning, Samantha shared a poster from Yashoda on Twitter along with the following note, "This time, more than ever, I was hoping and praying for all your support in promoting the film. The affection you have showered on me & Yashoda in the run up to the release is humbling. Forever grateful to all of you. You are my family. Truly hope you enjoy the film. Thank you." For unversed, Samantha is suffering from Myositis.
About Yashoda
Samantha's much-anticipated drama Yashoda has finally been released in the theatres on 11th November. The new-age thriller has been getting phenomenal reviews from movie buffs. She is seen playing a surrogate in this action thriller, who finds herself amidst a dangerous medical scam.
Directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, Yashoda has been financed by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies. The film stars Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in crucial roles, along with Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma.
Also Read: Flashback Friday feat Samantha Ruth Prabhu's debut as a model-actor with an advertisement; WATCH