Samantha says she took a risk by choosing Raji's character in Family Man 2: Wanted to grow as an actor

Samantha Prabhu made her debut in the series format with ‘Family Man 2’ for Amazon Prime Video. The series is directed by Raj and DK. Samantha played a character called ‘Raji’ and her performance received massive appreciation from the audience and critics at large. Samantha transformed herself into a rebel leader who performs action excellently and has undergone severe trauma in life. During a conversation at IFFI Goa, along with other creators of Family Man, Samantha spoke about her character and the decision to play the role.

Samantha said, “I sat in several meetings with Raj and DK to understand the essence of the character that pushes women like Raji to join a rebellion, and the reality is much harsher than what is shown in the series. For me, Raji's body and strength were almost like a tool to explain how hardened her soul was. I needed to make sure that was authentic and I needed to make sure to train the way Raji would be trained. I only prepared for the physical part of it and that’s why I needed a lot of hand-holding by Raj and DK.”

Samantha also spoke about how the physical strength of the character was also a part of the process. She said, “This character was so beautifully written that we needed to balance the audience's need to feel a certain empathy with Raji’s angst and pain, and at the same time, allow them to be also repulsed by her actions." Family Man starred Manoj Bajpayee in the leading part.

Also Read| Samantha reacts to the rumours of her Bollywood debut; Says 'why not if everything is right'