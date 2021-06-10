Samvedna Suwalka talks about OTT series Kaun? Who did it?: It gave my career a 360 degree turn

In a recent interview, actress Samvedna Suwalka opened up about how taking up OTT shows helped her in her career. Check out the details.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, several actors and actresses from the acting industry have come forward to draw attention to how difficult the pandemic situation has been for people in the entertainment industry. From losing jobs to moving to another city to continue the shoot, actors have struggled a lot to make ends meet. Actress Samvedna Suwalka has impressed fans after being a part of numerous projects like Phamous, Union Leader, and Kaun? Who did it? In a recent interview, the actress has opened up about how challenging the profession is.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Samvedna talked about having to work in harsh temperatures and giving ones’ best as a performer. During the chat, the actress spoke about how taking up OTT projects played a huge role in her professional life. She explained that she started doing web series when it had just started to flourish. “After films and TV, I wanted to explore the web as well. The series Heartbreak Hotel gave that opportunity even before OTT became such a huge medium,” she said. The actress also added that her OTT show Kaun? Who did it? gave her career a 360 degree turn because she got the opportunity to play an interesting character.

Samvedna said that the current pandemic situation has put her work on hold. She talked about facing financial strain amid these unpredicted times. “We are not among those stars who make big money in all seasons,” she said and added that everyone needs to work and wants shoots to resume.

Also Read| Kanika Mann opts an OTT project over Barrister Babu, not playing grown up Bondita in the show: Report

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×