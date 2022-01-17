Sandara Park’s impossibly chic style is very attainable with THESE 4 fashion hacks

Sandara Park aka Dara, is a South Korean singer, actress, TV personality and a style star, in all capacities. After rising to fame in the Philippines as a contestant on Star Circle Quest in 2004, the icon has been in the industry for almost 2 decades and it shows in her style! The 37-year-old is photographed always on-trend, no matter how risky the look. Daring, stylish and so experimental, Dara is truly the queen of elevating fashion standards. Today, we’re looking back at a few trends inspired by the talented icon. Scroll down for the full list!

The rise of the low rise: If you thought the early aughts influence aka the 90s was fading away, think again. What seemed like a blip on the trend circuit last year is seemingly here to stay (at least for now), with every it-girl like Dara accepting the low-rise jeans within their own recent collections. It's one of the more decisive trends this year. And if you style it well, it's really not as difficult to pull off as it seems.

Dara approves, so hence: This will be the year the miniskirt goes mainstream (again). It's not surprising, since skin-baring trends are more popular than ever. Micro-minis, in particular, were all over the international fashion runways.

It's all about this chic layered look. A sweater-vest teamed with an of-the-moment miniskirt is darling with a slouchy blazer and forward accessories like tights, white socks, a beret, and chunky shoes.

And then there are the trends that refuse to die out, in a good way! Want to keep it impossibly chic and effortless this winter? Go for this outfit. The longer trench with the white tee, jeans, and heels is absolutely no-fail.

