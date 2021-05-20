Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Twitter Review: As Arjun’s movie hits OTT, 10 tweets you must read before watching it

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has opened to decent reviews from the audience on the digital platform. Read what the netizens have to say about the movie.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have been making a lot of buzz today courtesy their movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The Dibakar Banerjee directorial, which had opened in theatres in March this year, has hit the digital platform today. And while Arjun and Parineeti have collaborated for the third time after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England, the movie has got the social media buzzing with an opinion about the black comedy and netizens are quite impressed with lead pair’s performance in the movie.

In fact, the audience has also hailed Dibaker for his directorial skills and have been heaping praises for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. A Twitter user took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar was very good. Such a smart, contextual and relevant use of the hide-and-seek template. Subversion is the film's DNA, right from its questionable casting choice. Easily Arjun and Parineeti's finest performances. It's crazy how self-aware the film is!” Another user tweeted, “#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar was very good. Such a smart, contextual and relevant use of the hide-and-seek template. Subversion is the film's DNA, right from its questionable casting choice. Easily Arjun and Parineeti's finest performances. It's crazy how self-aware the film is!”

One of the users also hailed praises for Dibakar and wrote, “#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar is a perfect example of why a good director is essential. Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti have been giving us dud after dud, but with this movie, they are in their debut Ishaqzaade form. Dibakar is a genius & doesn’t get credit for his contribution to Bollywood.” So if you are planning to watch Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, we bring you 10 tweets you should read before watching the movie:

#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar is a decent film. Nothing too exciting or extravagant, but a good time killer. — J. (@asliijp) May 20, 2021

Best Actor And Best Film 2021 #ParineetiChopra #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar

Have No Words Just Speechless @ParineetiChopra Proud To Be Your Parizaade

Have No Words

You Show Us What Acting Means In The Most Natural Form

You Are The Best Actor For A Reason

Im Truly Numb

Hatts Off — NMOL K MAHTANI (@aKm07) May 20, 2021

#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar Started watching this movie. Pariniti is outstanding. — Chandra Shekhar Singh (@cs2903singh) May 20, 2021

#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar is a perfect example of why a good director is essential. Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti have been giving us dud after dud, but with this movie they are in their debut Ishaqzaade form. Dibakar is a genius & doesn’t get credit for his contribution to Bollywood. — Shiv Narang (@shivvijayk) May 20, 2021

Impressed by #arjunkapoor's performance in the long awaited #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar .. Goshh he is amazingg and special mention @DibakarBanerjee weived this well. More power to #DibakarBanerjee, he should roar with better fearless stories. Thank u @yrf & @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/YRQF4flsKz — प्रशांत सिंह Prashant Singh (@helloPSF) May 20, 2021

#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar is good decent movie. It's entertaining & much better movie then recent OTT Bollywood release movie's including #Radhe. Hard to understand why neither @yrf and @PrimeVideo didn't promote & announced it before releasing it @LetsOTT @OTTSandeep — Hemanshu Sharma (@itshemanshu) May 20, 2021

The only thing predictable about #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar is how immensely entertaining and engaging it is like any other DIBAKAR BANERJEE film. — Manish (@rmanish1) May 20, 2021

#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar - This Dibakar Banerjee film deserves more love. @ParineetiChopra is damn good in this superbly crafted film. The film might not thrill us enough, but it has the potential to engage us. The promotion team certainly underplayed this film. — Guru Prasad (@GuruPrasad_1997) May 20, 2021

#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar was very good. Such a smart, contextual and relevant use of the hide-and-seek template. Subversion is the film's DNA, right from its questionable casting choice. Easily Arjun and Parineeti's finest performances. It's crazy how self-aware the film is! — Saahil (@saahilspeaking) May 20, 2021

