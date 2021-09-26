The Sandman First Look: Netflix-DC’s Neil Gaiman adaptation captures Tom Sturridge’s Dream amid occult ritual

Netflix has shared the first look of its The Sandman adaptation starring Tom Sturridge as Dream. In the video that the streaming platform posted, Sturridge’s King Dream aka Morpheus has been captured via an occult ritual which is one of the pivotal points in Gaiman’s piece. No release date has been confirmed yet.

Other than Sturridge, the series will also star Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, and Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven with Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death. Netflix has also unveiled some of the character posters on its official social media platforms. Take a look at them:

"Death has family" meet Tom Sturridge as Dream in Netflix's THE SANDMAN #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/sLb3SDQdaG — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2021

In the first look video, some of the characters are engaging in an occult ritual to “summon and imprison death.” “Tonight we will achieve what no one has ever attempted,” says Charles Dance's Roderick Burgess. However, after a couple of activities from the ritual, including offering a coin made from a stone, a feather pulled out of an angel's wing, and the blood from his veins, Burgess and the other mortal men capture the Lord of Dreams, aka Tom Sturridge. But the main mission remained unaccomplished as they didn't seem to have been able to capture Death, nor their family members Desire, Destiny, or Despair.

Take a look at Netflix’s first video from The Sandman:

Despite teasing the audience with a first look, the streaming platform hasn’t confirmed the release date yet and kept things at ‘coming soon’, however, the series might release next year. The series will be executive produced by Neil Gaiman, Allan Heinberg, & David S. Goyer.

