The Sandman: First teaser trailer shows Morpheus' escape from captivity and the ensuing chaos; Watch

After a long wait, Netflix has finally released the teaser trailer and confirmed the premiere date for The Sandman, based on Neil Gaiman's characters. The first teaser suggests that the story will be extremely close to the original comics. Even better, we won't have to wait long to see The Sandman, since it will be available on Netflix in August.

However, The Sandman chronicles the escapades of Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), often known as Dream, one of the seven eternal brothers in charge of reality. As the King of the Nightmare Realms, Dream is in charge of enabling humanity to continue dreaming, not just when they shut their eyes but also when they envisage a better future. Dream is also the ruler of nightmares, sent to punish mortals who anger Morpheus.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

The first season of The Sandman will follow the plot of The Sandman, Volume 1: Preludes & Nocturnes, a collection of comic book issues that recounts Dream's captivity by a cult in the early 1900s and his eventual release a century later. In his absence, the Nightmare Kingdom crumbled, drastically affecting humans' ability to dream. Worse, once Dream was caged, numerous horrors escaped onto Earth. The show's first season will feature Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook), one of these horrors who becomes a serial murderer after arriving in our reality.

Based on the visuals and video that have already been released for The Sandman, this will be not just one of Netflix's most popular fantasy shows, but also one of the most ambitious comic book adaptations. While Tom Sturridge's Morpheus will play an important role, The Sandman boasts a large ensemble that will bring Gaiman's characters to life on the big screen. Jenna Coleman plays Johanna Constantine, Kirby Baptiste-Howell is Death, Vivienne Acheampong is Lucienne, Mason Alexander Park is Desire, Donna Preston is Despair, and Boyd Holbrook is The Corinthian in The Sandman. The Sandman season 1, which has a 12-episode order, will premiere on Friday, August 5.

