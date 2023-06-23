Will ASTRO's Sanha return to acting following Crazy Love? Here are his future plans

ASTRO member Sanha is preparing for his acting comeback and his K-drama is reported to release in the second half of 2023. He also showed his support to the rookie boy group LUN8 on June 21 as the senior idol of the group. LUN8 is an 8-member boy group under Fantagio Entertainment.

ASTRO's Sangha's future plans and meeting with LUN8

A Korean media outlet reported on June 23 that ASTRO's Sanha is also preparing for his upcoming K-drama. Sanha has appeared in K-dramas like Your Playlist, Love Formula 11M, To Be Continued, and Soul Plate. Sanha last appeared in K-drama Crazy Love and there are no details on Sanha's future acting project, it will be reportedly releasing in 2023.

ASTRO's Sanha's meeting with LUN8 members

Sanha of the K-pop boy group ASTRO showed his support to LUN8 on June 21. LUN8 is a rookie boy group under Fantagio Entertainment that debuted on June 15, 2023. LUN8 released their first EP CONTINUE? with the title song Wild Heart and is currently promoting their album on South Korean Music Shows. ASTRO is a senior group to LUN8 as both groups are associated with Fantagio Entertainment, which is why Sanha decided to give encouragement and support to his juniors in the debut era. Sanha did the Wild Heart dance challenge with LUN8 which was uploaded on June 21, with Jun Woo and Eun Seop of LUN8. Sanha marked 2 years and 8 months as the official MC at MBC's Show! Music Core. For this surprise visit, Sanha brought pizza and chicken for his Juniors in LUN8. The ASTRO member took selfies and pictures with LUN8's Jun Woo and Eun Seop which were uploaded on LUN8's official social media page on June 22. LUN8 member Eun Seop revealed that ASTRO's Sanha is his role model and that he was very touched to receive love and support from his idol. Eun Seop expressed his gratitude and thanked Sanha for bringing them snacks and promised to work as hard as the love LUN8 is receiving from his seniors.

About ASTRO's Sanha

Sanha is the youngest member of the K-pop boy group ASTRO. Sanha debuted with their first album Spring Up and the lead single Hide & Seek on February 23, 2023. Sanha was also a part of the group's unit MOONBIN&SANHA(ASTRO) which debuted in 2020 with its mini album IN-OUT, after the passing of member Moonbin the unit's fan cafe services were dissolved.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapcha t

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ASTRO’s Sanha leaves a letter for fans Aroha at Moonbin’s memorial: ‘Your smiling face will make hyung happy’