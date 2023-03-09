Sania Mirza on difficulties she faced early on in her career, '‘Nobody except my parents believed...’

Sania Mirza recently announced that she is officially retiring. On the occasion of celebrating her 20-year career, she graced the event at Meta India with a panel discussion. During the conversation, she opened up on her retirement plans, and what she thinks about women in sports and also gave advice to the younger generation.

While talking about how she feels after retiring, she opened up on what her early career looked like. Read more to know.

Sania Mirza reveals what it was like to be a young tennis player

The discussion began with a question about how she is feeling about retirement. Sania said, “It is emotional and it is sinking in slowly. I still feel weird to take a flight and not have a tennis racket with me. I am still getting used to that.”

Further, the tennis player revealed how she is looking forward to what the next phase has for her. She added, “I am grateful for everything that I have been able to achieve, over the last 30 years when I started playing tennis when I was 6.”

While speaking about starting at a young age, she said, “Nobody except my parents believed in our dreams.” She continued to talk about how she has done everything despite people not believing in her dreams.

In the panel discussion, Sania brought up the human side of an athlete. Talking about how the societal norms affected her during her teen years and how she came out of it. She urged the young generation to “block the noise” and to self-validate. The Grand Slam winner also revealed how she has worked hard for her identity and how she gives importance to mental health.

Sania Mirza on work front



Currently, the tennis player is mentoring Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) where she boosts their confidence and encourages them to play well.