Sanjana Sanghi on promoting Dil Bechara sans Sushant Singh Rajput: It's not fun, wasn’t meant to be this way

Just a day ahead of the release of Dil Bechara, actress Sanjana Sanghi who will be making her debut in a lead role, has opened up about promoting the film virtually without her co-star late actor Sushant Singh Rajput by her side. The film is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday, 24 July, and Sanjana Sanghi revealed that if it was up to her, then she would probably be in a corner and not chat with anyone.

The actress opened up about promoting the film alone and said, "This is not fun. If given a choice, I wouldn’t ever have it this way. I’m only doing this, I feel, because I want him to look over and be proud and be happy. If it were up to me, I would probably be cooped up in a corner, not have the courage to like to chat with you right now, because it wasn’t supposed to be this way," she told CNN News18 in an interview.

Adding that even though love from fans helps, it doesn't fix anything. "He was supposed to be by my side, we were supposed to tell you these anecdotes together. And I don’t know, there is nothing like that makes this better, you know. The love that people are giving helps but it still doesn’t fix anything," Sanjana said.

