  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sanjana Sanghi on promoting Dil Bechara sans Sushant Singh Rajput: It's not fun, wasn’t meant to be this way

Dil Bechara is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday, 24 July, and Sanjana Sanghi revealed that if it was up to her, then she would probably be in a corner and not chat with anyone.
2172 reads Mumbai
News,Dil Bechara,Sushant Singh Rajput,Sanjana SanghiSanjana Sanghi on promoting Dil Bechara sans Sushant Singh Rajput: It's not fun, wasn’t meant to be this way.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Just a day ahead of the release of Dil Bechara, actress Sanjana Sanghi who will be making her debut in a lead role, has opened up about promoting the film virtually without her co-star late actor Sushant Singh Rajput by her side. The film is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday, 24 July, and Sanjana Sanghi revealed that if it was up to her, then she would probably be in a corner and not chat with anyone.  

The actress opened up about promoting the film alone and said, "This is not fun. If given a choice, I wouldn’t ever have it this way. I’m only doing this, I feel, because I want him to look over and be proud and be happy. If it were up to me, I would probably be cooped up in a corner, not have the courage to like to chat with you right now, because it wasn’t supposed to be this way," she told CNN News18 in an interview.

Adding that even though love from fans helps, it doesn't fix anything. "He was supposed to be by my side, we were supposed to tell you these anecdotes together. And I don’t know, there is nothing like that makes this better, you know. The love that people are giving helps but it still doesn’t fix anything," Sanjana said. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kizie & Manny, the most special people in my life, are going to be all yours, in just 2 days, at 7:30PM (IST) on July 24th in India, the US, Canada, and UK - free, for subscribers and non subscribers. They are no more mine to be possessive about and keep all to myself. Never knew it would be this hard to let go. Take care of them, okay? We have for a long long time. Here’s to blood, sweat, tears, memories, challenges, patience, perseverance, failures, victories, aspirations, endless passion and a whole lot of bittersweet joy. #SushantSinghRajput @castingchhabra @shashankkhaitan @suprotimsengupta @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip @sonymusicindia @mukeshchhabracc@swastikamukherjee13 @sahilvaid24 @saswatachatterjeeofficial

A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi | Kizie Basu (@sanjanasanghi96) on

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sanjana even addressed the Me Too allegations against the late actor which had surfaced while shooting Dil Bechara. Click below to read.    

Credits :CNN News 18

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement