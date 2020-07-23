Sanjana Sanghi on promoting Dil Bechara sans Sushant Singh Rajput: It's not fun, wasn’t meant to be this way
Just a day ahead of the release of Dil Bechara, actress Sanjana Sanghi who will be making her debut in a lead role, has opened up about promoting the film virtually without her co-star late actor Sushant Singh Rajput by her side. The film is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday, 24 July, and Sanjana Sanghi revealed that if it was up to her, then she would probably be in a corner and not chat with anyone.
The actress opened up about promoting the film alone and said, "This is not fun. If given a choice, I wouldn’t ever have it this way. I’m only doing this, I feel, because I want him to look over and be proud and be happy. If it were up to me, I would probably be cooped up in a corner, not have the courage to like to chat with you right now, because it wasn’t supposed to be this way," she told CNN News18 in an interview.
Adding that even though love from fans helps, it doesn't fix anything. "He was supposed to be by my side, we were supposed to tell you these anecdotes together. And I don’t know, there is nothing like that makes this better, you know. The love that people are giving helps but it still doesn’t fix anything," Sanjana said.
Kizie & Manny, the most special people in my life, are going to be all yours, in just 2 days, at 7:30PM (IST) on July 24th in India, the US, Canada, and UK - free, for subscribers and non subscribers. They are no more mine to be possessive about and keep all to myself. Never knew it would be this hard to let go. Take care of them, okay? We have for a long long time. Here’s to blood, sweat, tears, memories, challenges, patience, perseverance, failures, victories, aspirations, endless passion and a whole lot of bittersweet joy. #SushantSinghRajput @castingchhabra @shashankkhaitan @suprotimsengupta @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip @sonymusicindia @mukeshchhabracc@swastikamukherjee13 @sahilvaid24 @saswatachatterjeeofficial
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sanjana even addressed the Me Too allegations against the late actor which had surfaced while shooting Dil Bechara. Click below to read.