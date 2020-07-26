  1. Home
Sanjana Sanghi's family ensured actress walked the red carpet for her debut film Dil Bechara; See Pic

Before Dil Bechara's premiere, Sanjana Singh's family made sure the actress had her dreamy red carpet moment, which she could not get otherwise.
2462 reads Mumbai Updated: July 26, 2020 10:53 am
News,Dil Bechara,Sanjana SanghiSanjana Sanghi's family ensured actress walked the red carpet for her debut film Dil Bechara.
Sanjana Sanghi has made an impressive performance in her debut film Dil Bechara opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. And congratulatory wishes have been pouring in for the actress. For the unversed, Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara released on 24 July, Friday, on Disney Plus Hotstar. And before the film's premiere, Sanjana's family made sure the actress had her dreamy red carpet moment, which she could not get otherwise. Given the coronavirus crisis and tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana's family lifted up her spirits and laid out a red carpet in their home.

One of Sanjana’s family members shared a snap of the actress waving out on the red carpet and captioned it, “#DilBechara Premiere Night @the Sanghi household. Streaming on Disney Hotstar now.” The picture shows Sanjana walking down the red carpet and laughing. It is indeed an adorable sight. 

Check out the photo below:

Sanjana also shared the same on her Instagram Story and wrote, "My family didn’t want Kizie to miss out the premiere night, that Dil Bechara, in very different circumstances, would have had. They laid out the red carpet inside our home. Grateful,” along with a broken heart and a folded hands emoji. 

ALSO READ: When Sanjana Sanghi recalled Sushant Singh Rajput stopping an emotional scene as he noticed her nose bleeding

The actress also had penned a heartfelt note for her co-star Manny aka Sushant. She wrote, "My Manny, I hope you’re looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief."  

