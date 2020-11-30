Sanjay Kapoor addresses nepotism in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Took 25 years for it to finally work

Sanjay Kapoor, producer Boney Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor's brother, recently addressed nepotism while talking about his career on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

The latest Kapoor's to take the web space by storm in the last few days are Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor who are starring in the Netflix reality drama show titled Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The show has received a whole lot of reaction on social media from netizens who have bashed it and even called it cringe-worthy. However, one cannot deny, that the reality show is thoroughly an entertaining watch.

In one of the episodes, Sanjay Kapoor, producer Boney Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor's brother, recently addressed nepotism while talking about his career. The said episode features Sanjay bagging a role in Karan Johar's anthology titled Lust Stories. For the unversed, Sanjay had appeared in a pivotal role in Dibakar Banerjee's short.

Speaking about bagging the role, Sanjay said, "It took me twenty-five years for finally this nepotism to work. I have known Karan for nearly 30 years. But finally, I am happy it’s work which has got me work, not nepotism."

While speaking to Maheep, he added, "People need to understand that, otherwise I would have been the busiest actor. With the amount of people I know, I would have been doing the best of work."

Sanjay Kapoor also said on the show that accusing someone of nepotism is unfair. "To dilute anybody’s work or career by saying it happened because of nepotism, it is not fair."

