Sanjay Kapoor on OTT platforms: Actors of my age are actually getting a chance to showcase our talent

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Sanjay Kapoor has been taking up OTT projects. He talked about how the platform has helped actors get newer opportunities.

Sanjay Kapoor, who has starred in a few web series, has spoken about how the OTT platforms helped him get a chance to reinvent his career. In a chat with IANS, the star opened up about how the rise of OTT culture amid the Coronavirus pandemic has created newer opportunities for actors. In the past year, audiences have switched to online streaming sites to get their source of entertainment. During this time, many amazing shows and movies have been released online.

During the chat, the actor explained that he’s at an age when he cannot play the ‘hero’ in a film and isn’t even too old to play the role of a grandfather. Moreover, he added that a father's role came with ‘limited opportunity’. "In mainstream cinema, stories of middle-aged people never found a space the way it does here on OTT. We, actors of my age, are actually getting a chance to showcase our talent," he added. He said that OTT platforms are investing in talent and have ‘faith’ in talent. He said he can take up roles similar to his character in Lust Stories and The Last Hour.

Sanjay explained the web series tend to reach out to a global audience while there is ‘pressure’ to please people when it comes to cinema. He talked about how the platforms are “saying with conviction, 'this is our story, watch it!' I like this approach, this conviction. It is this conviction of the makers that are helping us to showcase our talent.”

Credits :IANS

